Southeast DC apartment fire displaces 21 people

Firefighters had to rescue three people using ladder trucks.

WASHINGTON — A fire in a Southeast D.C. apartment building has left nearly two dozen people without a place to live. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DC Fire and EMS crews were called to the 5200 block of D Street Southeast for a report of a fire just before 3 a.m. Friday. Responding firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first floor of a three-story apartment building. Heavy smoke was seen on all floors.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and bring residents to safety. At least three people had to be rescued using ladder trucks. At least 10 others were rescued via the stairwell or other ladders.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. The nature of those injuries is not known.

DC Fire and EMS said 21 people were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.