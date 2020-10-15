DC apartment fire blaze leaves multiple people injured, puppy saved by firefighters

One person has suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to D.C. Fire and EMS's Twitter account.

WASHINGTON — Two people were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in Southeast D.C. in the 1300 block of Congress Street.

One person has suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital in the area, according to D.C. Fire and EMS's Twitter account. The other injured person has been transported to the hospital, but they are expected to recover from their minor wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS said eight people have been displaced by the fire, and that it rescued a puppy named Lilly from the dangerous flames.

Video from D.C. Fire and EMS shows flames coming from one of the top floors of the apartment building. Crews are still on scene putting out hotspots at the building.

No further information on the fire has been shared with WUSA9. More information will be added to this story when it comes to our station and newsroom.