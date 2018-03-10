WASHINGTON -- ANC 8 Commissioner Paul Trantham wants to clear his name after an embarrassing and very public arrest in Prince George’s County last December.

“Those police officers know for a fact that they did not follow proper procedure and they lied on me and they treated me badly,” said Trantham.

Those charges were dropped last week, but Trantham said the damage to his reputation won’t go away.

ANC commissioners are DC elected neighborhood leaders. They help advise city council members. Paul Trantham represents Ward 8 in Southeast, DC. He’s known as an outspoken advocate for his community and on a number of occasions, called for more police in Southeast.

“I want to clear my name because what the officer had charged me with is not actually what had happened on that day,” he told WUSA9 on Wednesday.

The last time WUSA9 talked to ANC Commissioner Paul Trantham, was after the arrest on December 19, 2017. He was heard on a police-recorded video.

In the video, the officer says, “Come-on Mr. Trantham. You’ve got to come on out man.”

Trantham is in a police station bathroom and is heard saying, “(then) go get your supervisor, you punk!”

A Prince George’s County Office said on December 19th, he witnessed Trantham swerving lanes. The officer pulled him over and later charged him with DUI and resisting arrest.

At the station, police said Trantham peed on the floor and yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the officers.

Trantham said for him, these were the most damaging claims. The ANC commissioner said he lost his job as a driver and other work opportunities because of this.

Trantham told WUSA9 he has a Diabetes and said he asked but wasn’t taken to the bathroom.

“I had no other choice to urine on myself,” he said.

The ANC commissioner said the offensive comments were a reaction.

“I was offended by that officer and them, coming in there, pulling up my pants. I’m sitting on a toilet. How degrading is that? More people are more concerned with the words that I used than the way I was treated and that’s what I didn’t like,” said Trantham.

WUSA9 was told in September that a judge dismissed all charges. His public defender said dash cam video didn’t show the ANC commissioner swerving. The judge ruled the stop not valid. That essentially means everything after, should not have happened.

“Them officers dehumanized me. Disrespected me,” said Trantham.

He said he’s planning to sue the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The state’s attorney’s office said they disagree with the judge’s decision.

A Prince George's County police spokesperson said the facts in this case have not changed for them and that Chief Hank Stawinski, “stands by and supports the conduct of his officers in the face of the behavior presented by Mr. Trantham.”

