DC teens weigh in on Bowser's afterschool program plans

Teens hope for closer neighborhood access to sports and recreation activities after Mayor Bowser released 2023 budget.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser explained Thursday how her new budget will help keep teenagers off the streets and involved in afterschool programs.

WUSA9 met with three teens who sat outside Emmanuel Baptist Church in the Woodland neighborhood of Southeast D.C. A prime request they said comes down to the old saying, "Location, location, location." They want the Mayor's new proposed after-school programs to come as close as possible to their neighborhoods.

The teens are part of “Guns Down Friday” a nonprofit group run by Jawanna Hardy.

"Guns Down Friday is an organization that creatively provides resources to communities affected by youth homicide, suicide and mental health illness," Hardy said.

WUSA9 asked the teens what they wanted to see from D.C. after-school programs meant to keep them safe from crime.

"My favorite part about after-school programs is seeing the kids having fun instead of being out in the streets and stuff happening to people," said 15-year-old Rayon.

"I want athletic stuff because I like playing sports," said 14-year-old Kaleed.

"What I like to see more of is more kids coming outside to play instead of having to be scared of coming outside," said 15-year-old Turkey.

.@MayorBowser arrives at #DC Kennedy Rec Center to talk about how her 2023 budget pays for new youth programs. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AfRLzjImLa — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) March 17, 2022

Bowser hopes to use $3.9 million for youth recreation next year. Tax revenue is up with D.C.’s post-pandemic economic recovery and one-time federal funds. That money is going to the Department of Parks and Recreation and community organizations for athletics, performing, visual and culinary arts.

Bowser says traditional recreation centers may not be enough to keep young people from becoming targets of crime and is open to new ideas:

"Update our activities with e-gaming that kids are into, but what about those kids or young adults, young men in particular who are standing out on a corner or in a park? Doing some things that they’re not going to be able to do at DPR. Ok? Let’s just be clear about that. So can we promote events for example? Can we have different neighborhood activities?" said Bowser.