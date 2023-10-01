DC community leaders launching 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' movement

The Anacostia Coordinating Council will be announcing the campaign at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Starting Tuesday, you'll start to see red signs standing in windows throughout D.C. saying 'Thou Shalt Not Kill.'

It's a campaign the Anacostia Coordinating Council is launching to try to combat gun violence -- and a familiar phrase for many.

It's the sixth commandment.

The council is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Busboys and Poets on Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue to announce the movement.

ACC Executive Director, Philip Pannell, said it's the resurrection of a movement that former councilmember Bill Lightfoot started 30 years ago during the crack epidemic.

He said it helped spark a conversation, which is what the ACC is hoping to do.

They believe that too many people have become numb to the violence, and that’s triggering more shootings.

They’re hoping a potential shooter will see the posters dotted throughout D.C. and put the gun down.

“I've talked with some young folks, teenagers who have already discussed what their funerals are going to be like. This is not the type of future that we want for young people," Pannell said. "And this is not the type of future we want for this city. And we must send the message that it is not routine, which cannot be routine to do to constantly have these murders.”

Pannell said that the D.C. government gave them 1,000 posters to start hanging around the city, and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention reached out to see how they can partner.

“I think it will help. Whether or not it is going to bring down the numbers dramatically in the short length of time, I would, I would love for that to happen," he said. "But at least there's a response. There is a visual response throughout the community on this. And that's what's important.”

He said they're also planning to have some teenagers walk in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade on Monday, wearing shirts with the movement's slogan.

"To say, statistically, crime and homicides are down, that might be mathematically true," Pannell said. "But that is little to no comfort to loved ones of people who have been murdered. So when people tell me that crime is down, I say yeah, it's down -- just right down the street."