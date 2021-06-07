DC activates heat emergency for scorching temps Tuesday, Wednesday

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather.

WASHINGTON — D.C. has activated a Heat Emergency for Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 2021, due to expected high temperatures in the city, according to a statement from the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The D.C. area is expecting a heat index of nearly 100 degrees, WUSA9's weather team said. Heat emergencies are activated in the city when the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher. The heat index is what temperatures feel like to your body with heat and humidity combined.

The weather turns hot Tuesday and Wednesday, with an increase in humidity. The heat index Tuesday will be between 96-101°. The hottest part of the day is between 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for some northern suburbs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Heat index will be up to 105 degrees in the advisory.

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. More information on the centers can be found at heat.dc.gov. Residents can also find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, Northwest, will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

Here are some tips on how to beat the extreme heat, according to D.C. Health:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on July 6 and July 7.

Men

801 East Shelter at Making Life Better Lane, SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street, NW

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue, NW

Women

Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street, NW