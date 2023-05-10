Public weighs in on DC 911 concerns

DC's Office of Unified Communications has faced sharp criticism over sending emergency crews to wrong addresses and dropped calls, among other things.

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents are voicing concerns over serious issues with the District's Office of Unified Communications (OUC), which handles 911 calls. The OUC has faced sharp criticism for dropped calls, staffing shortages and sending first responders to incorrect addresses.

Most recently, 10 dogs died in a flood at District Dogs that 911 call logs show was originally dispatched as a water leak. It took emergency crews over 20 minutes for them to get to the Rhode Island Avenue location.

In April, first responders were sent to the wrong address when a car crashed into the Anacostia River. That delayed them at least 16 minutes, and three people died.

Last month, more than 100 current and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressing concerns with the OUC, and calling for change.

On Thursday, the public will be able to weigh in on ongoing concerns with DC 911.

In an attempt to address staffing shortages the agency has been facing, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen introduced new legislation to extend the same first-time homebuyers incentives currently offered to police, firefighters and paramedics to 911 dispatchers.