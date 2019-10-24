WASHINGTON — A D.C. charter school 6th grader has been arrested after he was accused of threatening a student with a gun and a knife.

Police said officers were called to Kipp Academy in Washington, D.C. for the reported assault on Tuesday afternoon. Officers at the scene spoke to the Vice Principal of the school who told them he recovered a gun and knife from one of his students.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that she got into an argument with the accused student about a pencil. She said during the argument the student told her that he would stab her and revealed a pocket knife and pulled up his shirt showing her a handgun on his waist.

Officers were able to recover the black 9 mm handgun and pocket knife as evidence from the scene.

Police arrested and charged the student with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

We will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

