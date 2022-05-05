4 shot, 1 dead in violent night in DC

The shootings all happened within an hour and a half, and no arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON — Four men were shot, one of them fatally, in D.C. on Tuesday evening, all within an hour and a half.

First, two men were shot at 8:07 p.m., in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. One man was discovered conscious and breathing. The other was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Another man was shot around 9:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue Southeast. He was found by police unconscious but breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.

Just 10 minutes later, police responded to a shooting at 9:30 p.m., also in Southeast, at 2600 Stanton Road. Police found that victim conscious and breathing.

Police are still on the lookout for suspects and have not yet confirmed any arrests. They also have not specified any additional identifying details about the men who were shot.