x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.

The child, found outside on Atlantic Street Thursday night, is in critical condition, according to police.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night.

Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in critical condition. 

Police have not provided any additional information for this case, calling it an "active investigation." WUSA9 will provide more information as this developing story becomes available to us.

WATCH NEXT: Pregnant woman helps injured driver hours before having a baby

In today's Kristen's Kudos, Firefighter Megan Warfield gives aid to an injured car driver just hours before she gave birth to a healthy young girl. 

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: Pregnant firefighter gives birth after helping at crash scene

RELATED: Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles

RELATED: Authorities arrest man accidentally released from Loudoun County jail in Georgia

RELATED: Woman alleging she gave birth alone on the floor of a Maryland jail cell files lawsuit

RELATED: Video: Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out