Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night.
Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in critical condition.
Police have not provided any additional information for this case, calling it an "active investigation." WUSA9 will provide more information as this developing story becomes available to us.
