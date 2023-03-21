19-year-old repeatedly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend over text for months

He and his ex-girlfriend were 17 years old when he began repeatedly sending her text messages saying he would kill her before killing himself.

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old D.C. man faces more than two years in prison for repeatedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend after the pair dated as teenagers.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, the unnamed man pleaded guilty in December 2022. He now faces 30 months in prison for his crimes.

"The defendant threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend before killing himself, telling her that if he could not have her, no one would," the US District Attorney for D.C. said in a release.

The two started dating while they attended high school together and broke up in March 2022. Officials say between March 2022 and June 2022, the girl received threatening texts and her friends, mother and a co-worker were sent sexually explicit videos of the victim.

The girl's family obtained a civil protection order against her ex-boyfriend, but he continued to harass her, leading to his arrest in June 2022.

The man has remained in custody since his arrest.

Upon completing his sentence, a judge ordered three years of supervised release and the defendant must stay away from the victim.

"Healthy relationships are important for everyone, especially for teenagers," the US District Attorney for D.C. said. "Healthy relationships are ones where adolescents can safely feel and express respect for themselves and others."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7283.