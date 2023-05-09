'Celebratory tribute to life' | Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to DC

Tickets for the new dates will begin on Friday, Sept. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle is picking up his mic and taking his act on the road, but more importantly, he will be stopping in his hometown of D.C. for multiple shows.

The stand-up comedy tour, Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!, started on Sept. 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, but after less than a week, new shows were added. Four of those new shows will be held at Lincoln Theatre, located on U Street Northwest, on Oct. 10-13.

The tour marks a significant, golden milestone year for the comedian, and Chappelle will be sharing the excitement with audiences across the nation.

Tickets for the new dates will begin on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

"Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary, and fearless approach to tackling life's most absurd moments, Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence," LiveNation said about the show. "This event is not just a show—it's a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter."

In addition to newly added D.C. dates, stops have been added in Tampa and Orlando, Florida.

Here's the full list of tour dates:

Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct 10: Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre

Oct 11: Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre

Oct 12: Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre

Oct 13: Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct 29: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Dec 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Nov 2: Orlando, FL — Amway Center