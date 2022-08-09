DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding

The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C.

A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C.

According to a press release, the Dance Institute of Washington (DIW) is the leading minority-led pre-professional dance equity organization in D.C. DIW teaches students from underserved communities, focusing on empowerment, academic discipline, emotional support and nutritional guidance.

“This grant is especially important because it not only validates what we do, but it also means we will be able to fully support our programs," said Executive Director, Kahina Haynes. "Our goal is not to grow the organization, but to achieve our mission, and this helps enormously.”

Hayne was recently named a recipient of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund.

The fund aims to amplify voices about racial justice; connect new and established black leaders to one another; and support Black-led efforts to build meaningful economic and political power for their communities in the context of police brutality and the disproportionate impact of the pandemic along racial lines.

DIW was also recently chosen by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanity to lead a group of other arts organizations regarding the Theory of Change for programming.