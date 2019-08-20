WASHINGTON — There are several reports of damage around the D.C. Metro region after severe thunderstorms moved through the region bringing with it hail -- up to 1-inch in size -- gusty winds and heavy downpours.

There are reports of power outages in Northern Virginia. Hundreds of customers are reportedly without power in the D.C. Metro region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for D.C., Arlington, Montgomery and Prince George's counties until until 5:15 p.m. The storm has hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours. It is nearly stationary. The entire Metro region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in West Virginia, including in Hardy county and in Virginia including Shenandoah. Check severe weather alerts here.

The main threats with these storms are hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

There are reports of a large tree down at 38th and Van Ness streets in Northwest D.C.

WUSA9's Eric Flack was driving on Wisconsin Avenue near the National Cathedral when he captured the hail hitting his windshield.

