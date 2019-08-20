WASHINGTON — There are several reports of damage around the D.C. Metro region after severe thunderstorms moved through the region bringing with it hail -- up to 1-inch in size -- gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Pepco and Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages in the District, Maryland and Virginia Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the power has been restored for majority of the area.

More storms are expected to move into the area on Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Everyone will not see the storms. Check severe weather alerts here.

During Tuesday's storm, Montgomery County Fire and EMS confirmed there was a tree on a house at 4812 Western Ave. in Bethesda.

The homeowner said no one was inside at the time of the tree falling on that home, and no one was hurt.

"I think it could have been avoided," homeowner Kenroy Dowers said. "It was a problem tree."

Dowers said he had talked to the county and they had planned to remove it after the last storm.

"It took them awhile to come out but when they did, they confirmed the concerns I had, and they said they were going to remove it," Dowers said. "I wish they had done it before because now I have all this damage."

Montgomery County officials did not immediately respond to WUSA9's requests for comment.

Both directions of Georgia Avenue (Maryland Route 97) were closed in Brookeville between Gregg Road and Bordly Drive due to downed trees and utility wires. Police directed traffic at New Hampshire Avenue and Brookeville Road.

There were reports of a large tree down at 38th and Van Ness streets in Northwest D.C.

WUSA9's Eric Flack was driving on Wisconsin Avenue near the National Cathedral when he captured the hail hitting his windshield.

