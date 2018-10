WASHINGTON -- Get ready for cuteness overload!

The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute has released new photos of three cheetah cubs born at its facility nine days ago.

Zoo keepers said the adorable cubs appear to be healthy.

Keepers are waiting to do a health check when their mother feels comfortable leaving them for a long period of time.

So far, 10 cubs have born at the facility this year.

