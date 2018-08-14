One person is dead after a shooting at a business in Northeast, D.C.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

D.C. police say the victim was a customer and appears to have been targeted. Another person was also shot, but it’s unclear if they were an employee or the owner of the business.

There is a lookout for two black men wearing all black who escaped the shooting in a black 4-door Infiniti with paper tags. They were last seen headed towards 58th St, Northeast.

© 2018 WUSA