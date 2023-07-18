Police: Neighborhood crossing guard intervenes in dispute over lost dog, gets gun pointed at her

Capitol Hill residents are outraged after a beloved crossing guard trying to help find a lost dog's owner was threatened with death.

WASHINGTON — The DC Police department says they’re looking for two people who allegedly pointed a gun at a beloved neighborhood crossing guard in a dispute over a lost dog.

The incident happened Monday morning and has sparked outrage in the Capitol Hill neighborhood where it happened. The crossing guard said she is traumatized and has not returned to her post at 13th and Potomac St. SE.

Authorities have not released the identity of the crossing guard. WUSA9 is honoring her request to keep her identity private for her safety.

According to neighbors, the guard noticed a lost French Bulldog wandering the area unattended. She was concerned the dog would be hit by a car so she said she alerted neighbors in an attempt to find the dog's owner.

Residents say they reported the dog to DC Humane Rescue Alliance and also began making phone calls and posting to social media in an attempt to find the owner.

In the meantime, the guard kept watch over the dog until someone showed up to either rescue it or claim in. That's when a man showed up with what residents described as a "bogus" photo claiming he was the owner.

The guard refused to release the dog to him.

"The suspect began to forcefully retrieve the dog from the victim's arms when a second suspect brandished a black handgun," DC Police said. "The victim let the dog go and the two suspects fled the scene in a Volkswagen Passat, white in color, bearing an unknown temporary tag."

Neighborhood resident Ayenda Youmans said the incident "shocks the senses" of even lifetime District residents like himself.

"These guards are out here helping people," Youmans said. "This is sad."

Crossing guards "see themselves as part of the community," and are assigned to provide community support beyond traffic safety, according to a statement from DC's Department of Transportation.