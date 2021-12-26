Crossbow pointed at employee at store in Northwest, police search for suspects

Officers say the suspects were in the process of stealing merchandise when an employee approached them.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly pointed a crossbow at a store employee the day after Christmas.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspects were inside a store in the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 1 p.m. on December 26.

Officers say the suspects were in the process of stealing merchandise when an employee approached them. The suspect then allegedly took out a crossbow and pointed it at the employee before running away.

Police have released images of the suspects captured by a nearby surveillance camera. The suspects are wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

If you have any information, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

MPD seeks suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) offense that occurred on 12/26/21 in the 1900 block of 14th Street., NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/Q6MpWGharZ pic.twitter.com/SSNzKifhbx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2021

WATCH NEXT: Capitol rioter asks judge to let him use dating apps while he awaits trial