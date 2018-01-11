WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) — WASHINGTON -- DC police are launching a new digital series called “Beyond the Badge” to showcase officer’s “talents, hobbies and passions.”

The short clips are an effort to humanize the police, show what they do when they’re not at work and improve community relations.

The first episode highlighting an officer, who is also a Zumba instructor, has gained a lot of buzz on Facebook with most crediting the program, but a smaller group of critics say with the rising murder rate, they don’t want DC Police producing videos about Zumba.

According to DC Police, the homicide rate is nearly 50 percent higher than it was this time last year.

A new episode will be released every Tuesday on MPD's social media platforms.

