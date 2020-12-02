WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old who they said may be in need of medication and who may be with a woman that is now being considered a person of interest.

Savion McQueen was last seen on the 2900 block of Nelson Street, Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are following up on information that the boy may have been seen at 8:30 a.m. around the Benning Road Metro Station.

D.C. Police did not provide information on the woman they believe is a person interest, only a picture.

"I just want my son to be OK," said Savion's mother, Bernadette McQueen. "If anybody knows where my son is, I would like them to either call me or just let my son loose."

Savion is a black boy with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He's 4'7" and weighs about 80 pounds, police said.

What Savion was wearing at the time he went missing included a black and green Helly Hansen jacket. Details on the specific type of medication McQueen may need has not been released by authorities.

WUSA9's John Henry says that Metro officials and D.C. Police are working together to look at surveillance video that could help find the boy.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there were more than 400,000 missing children entries in both 2018 and 2019.

During the last 35 years, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's toll-free hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), has received more than 4.9 million calls.

