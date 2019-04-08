WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help locating a critically missing 76-year-old man.

Police say Wilfido Jose was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest, on Saturday.

Jose is described in a police report as a black male, with a medium brown complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with four pockets, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilfido Jose should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

