WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critically missing 73-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police said Ruth Rivera was last seen in the 800 block of 4th Street Northeast, D.C.

Rivera is described as a black woman with a medium complexion. She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

She was last spotted carrying a suitcase and wearing a black coat, with a tan jacket, dark jeans, and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone who may know her whereabouts to call the department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

