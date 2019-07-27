WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 41-year-old man from Northwest, D.C.

Richard Wilson was last seen in the 600 block of Florida Ave., Northwest on Thursday, a missing persons report said.

Wilson is described as a white male with a light complexion. He's six feet tall, weighs 188 lbs and has gray hair. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson to call (202) 717-9099.

