WASHINGTON — A woman is still missing after D.C. Police said she was last seen on July 14.

Officials said Courtney Black was last seen in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northwest but wasn't reported missing until August 5.

Officials describe the 33-year-old woman as medium brown skinned complexion, between 5-foot-1-inches and 5-foot-2-inches.

Black weighs between 170 and 180-pounds and has brown eyes and black hair according to police.

She was last seen wearing a polo-style shirt, blue jean shorts and was carrying a gym bag according to officials.