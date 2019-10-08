WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help locating a critically missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Mckia Bromfield was last seen in the 800 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest, on Friday.

Bromfield is described as a black female, with a medium brown complexion, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bromfield should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.