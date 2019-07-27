WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast.

Ja'mya Shaw was last seen in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast on Friday, a missing persons report said.

Shaw is described as a black female with a dark complexion. She's five feet tall, weighs 120 lbs and has black shoulder-length dreads and brown eyes, police said.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 41-year-old man from Northwest, DC

Shaw was last ween wearing a white shirt and black spandex shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaw to call (202) 727-9099.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.