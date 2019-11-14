WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critically missing teen girl who was last seen in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.

Police said 13-year-old Geraldine Angri went missing from the 7000 block of Piney Branch Road.

Angri is described as a black girl with a dark complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 135 pounds.

Officials said Angri was last spotted wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the department's Youth and Family Services at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

