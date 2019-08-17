D.C. police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Southeast.

Caylynn Blakeney was last seen in the 1700 block of D Street, Southeast on Thursday, officials said.

She's described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She's 4-foot-9, weighs 89 lbs and has blond and black hair with brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blakeney to call (202) 727-9099.

