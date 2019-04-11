WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critically missing 12-year-old boy they said was last seen in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, November 3.

Police said 12-year-old Syncere Wilkins was last spotted on the 3900 block of R Street.

Wilkins is described as a black male with a dark complexion. Officials said he is 4’9”, 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a khaki coat, khaki pants, a white shirt, and red, black, and blue sneakers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts police ask that you call their Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

