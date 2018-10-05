WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Red Line service is back to normal.

Metro had to suspend and then single track, because of a warehouse fire next to the rail lines near the Rhode Island Avenue station.

DC Fire brought in a big excavator to knock down a precarious cinder block and steel beam wall that was looming over the tracks. The heavy equipment made short work of the warehouse.

RELATED: Roof of burning warehouse caves in, toppling cars in NW DC

Marquis Settle, who had parked his new $60,000 dollar Suburban on the rooftop parking lot said it's still unclear how he's going to get his truck down.

It's sitting right next to a cavern in the roof that has already swallowed up several other cars. And the ramp he used to drive it up there has burned down.

Firefighters said they are hoping to salvage the mail that was smoked out in the postal facility next to the warehouse.

© 2018 WUSA