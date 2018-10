WASHINGTON -- A crash involving fours cars has shutdown S Capitol Street SW at Galveston Street Friday morning.

Four people were transported from the scene of the accident. One person has died, and the other three people have serious injuries.

Drivers will have to find a detour if they plan on driving in that area. The closures are likely to continue through rush hour.

S Capitol Street SW at Galveston Street SW is close in both directions.

#BREAKING: Big accident here by S. Capitol St SE and Galveston Pl. Four cars involved... Closures likely to continue through rush hour. #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/DpCnEEsjBs — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) October 19, 2018

