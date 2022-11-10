Secret Service crash leaves 1 hurt in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — One person was injured after a car crashed into a United States Secret Service vehicle in Northwest D.C. Tuesday morning, official said.
According to a spokesperson with the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, the incident happened in the 3400 block of M Street Northwest, D.C. just before midnight.
A Secret Service vehicle was struck by a car causing for the vehicle to hit a building on M Street.
Officials said one person was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. That investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately made available.
