Secret Service crash leaves 1 hurt in Northwest DC

A Secret Service vehicle was struck by a car causing for the vehicle to hit a building on M Street.

WASHINGTON — One person was injured after a car crashed into a United States Secret Service vehicle in Northwest D.C. Tuesday morning, official said.

According to a spokesperson with the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, the incident happened in the 3400 block of M Street Northwest, D.C. just before midnight.

Officials said one person was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. That investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately made available.