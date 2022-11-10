x
Secret Service crash leaves 1 hurt in Northwest DC

A Secret Service vehicle was struck by a car causing for the vehicle to hit a building on M Street.

WASHINGTON — One person was injured after a car crashed into a United States Secret Service vehicle in Northwest D.C. Tuesday morning, official said.

According to a spokesperson with the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, the incident happened in the 3400 block of M Street Northwest, D.C. just before midnight. 

A Secret Service vehicle was struck by a car causing for the vehicle to hit a building on M Street. 

Officials said one person was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. That investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately made available. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

