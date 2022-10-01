Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 testing requirements for DC students

Starting Friday, the school system will distribute weekly rapid tests for staff, pre-K and kindergarten students to ensure kids remain in the classroom.

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 testing across DC schools will continue for the 2021-2022 school year as cases continue to surge in the city and nationwide.

According to DCPS officials, COVID-19 testing data in DC schools will be collected and distributed on a weekly basis as they continue to prioritize safe in-person learning.

The school system announced Monday several testing requirements that they plan to implement for the school year. Officials said in the midst of the COVID surge, rapid antigen tests will be available to all D.C. students after each break listed on the academic calendar.

Starting Friday, the school system will also distribute weekly rapid tests for staff, pre-K and kindergarten students. Officials said these tests will be available every Friday for families and staff to administer before the upcoming week. School officials will provide further guidance on this plan later this week.

D.C. education officials said during a news conference Monday, that they are still in the planning phases of its upcoming Test To Stay program that will allow students identified as close contact and are not fully vaccinated to take a series of COVID tests during their isolation period and allow them to continue in-person learning if their COVID results are negative.

D.C. health officials said although the city's average COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased, the virus continues to impact the community in a major way. As of Monday, 83% of D.C.'s hospital capacity is occupied and the District is working to ensure the medical system can meet the demand of COVID hospitalization.

Bowser said the city will prioritize testing for senior citizens, folks will disabilities and children under 5 years old. Starting Monday, senior citizens will be able to pick up COVID-19 testing kits at six senior wellness centers across the city aside from kits available at D.C. public libraries.

Bowser also emphasized the District's upcoming vaccine requirement that goes into effect Saturday. Starting Jan. 15, masks, proof of vaccination and a valid ID will be required to enter D.C. businesses.

For more information about DCPS’ COVID-19 testing policy, visit online at www.dcps.dc.gov/safeturn or by calling 202-442-5885.