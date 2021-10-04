COVID-19 booster vaccine available for eligible DC residents. Here's where

Mayor Muriel Bowser also encourages D.C. residents to get their annual flu shot.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging all residents to get their annual flu vaccine and eligible residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The District is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations on individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

According to D.C. health officials, the CDC also recommends people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised (have a weakened immune system) receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and meet the following qualifications can get a booster shot:

Adults 65 and older

Adults in a long-term care facility

Adults 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Adults 18 to 64 years old who are at a higher risk of catching COVID based on where they work (first responders--healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff--education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers)

Mayor Bowser said eligible booster shot individuals should also consider getting their flu shot when getting their COVID-19 booster.

“It’s not just COVID we have to be thinking about because now we’re also in flu season. Whether you need your first, second, or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get it done at the same time as your flu shot,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know our seniors have done a fantastic job getting vaccinated – over 92% of D.C. residents who are 65 and older are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, a lot of our seniors are eligible for the booster.”

D.C. residents who want to access their vaccine records can click here.