'Ari don't die' | Court docs give insight into shooting that killed 10-year-old Arianna Davis

Arianna was just 10 years old when she was hit by a stray bullet on Mother's Day. She died three days later.

The 45-page court document reveals what happened in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, how weapons found during the investigation are linked to numerous other cases in DC, and how detectives identified 19-year-old Koran Gregory as a suspect.

Five months after 10-year-old Arianna Davis was hit by a stray bullet and killed, police say they have arrested a man responsible for her death. Now, court documents are giving more insight into the girl's death and how investigators identified and apprehended the man accused of killing her.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the stray bullet caused "catastrophic damage" and ruled her death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents say the Jeep can be seen on surveillance video backing up as the situation unfolded but Arianna was hit in the head by one of the stray bullets. Her family drove to a DC Fire and EMS station, where first responders took her to an area hospital. She died three days later.

After the gunfire stopped, the Audi reportedly fled west and was captured on surveillance video speeding onto DC 295.

"There is a pause before the sound of a second volley of gunfire, some of which sounds fully automatic," the court documents read.

Officials say the surveillance videos captured the moment the Audi abruptly stopped in the roadway and several people got out of the car to start shooting at a group of people in front of apartments along Hayes Street. In a video from a home east of the shooting, officials claim to hear a "barrage of gunfire" that lasts several seconds.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed a black late model Audi with no front tag had circled the complex once prior to the shooting. When the Audi headed toward the area for a second time, a white Jeep Renegade was seen driving in the same direction behind it. Inside that Jeep was Arianna Davis and her family.

ShotSpotter, software that detects and reports gunshots, recorded 53 rounds of gunfire in just 13 seconds in the area as the car with Arianna and her family inside passed through, according to court documents.

On May 14, Arianna was riding in the backseat of a car with her family while celebrating Mother's Day with her family in the 3700 block of Hayes Street in Northeast.

Witness 1 said they began driving toward a hospital before diverting to a firehouse on the way.

The driver then told police they didn't realize anyone had been shot until they heard a younger child say, "Ari, don't die."

The driver backed away, in an attempt to get their family out of the line of fire and that is when they heard their car get hit. The witness explained to detectives that they thought they were caught in the crossfire or one of the suspects mistakenly believed the family was with the shooters.

Witness 1 says they were driving onto Hayes Street when the car in front of them stopped suddenly. Both witnesses claimed multiple people got out of the car and began shooting with what they described as "machine guns."

Detectives went to Children's National Medical Center and spoke with Arianna's family members, referred to as Witness 1 and Witness 2 in court documents, who were inside the Jeep with her and two other children when the shooting occurred.

The investigation leads to a car engulfed in flames in Maryland :

Several people called 911 to report the shooting, and one caller described hearing more than 100 shots.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch Major Case Squad began investigating and techs would go on to recover more than 60 shell casings from various firearms and a latex glove. Even more shell casings were found a short distance away, where police believe the shooting first began. However, officials have yet to find any of the actual guns used in the deadly shooting.

The gunfire left damage to nearby apartments and cars in the area, with investigators saying auto glass littered the street as far as several car lengths. Windows of nearby homes were also damaged, with one bullet traveling into the house and becoming lodged in a stair tread.

Forensic processing reported the Jeep Arianna was riding in sustained damage to the front passenger door. The windows on the trunk lid, the front passenger side and the rear passenger side, where Arianna was sitting, were all shattered, according to court documents.

Little more than 90 minutes after the shooting, firefighters in Temple Hills, Maryland were called to the 3900 block of 25th Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. When crews arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames.

Court documents claim that the burned car was a black Audi Q7 that had been carjacked on April 24 and matched the car used in the shooting that killed Arianna.

Detectives say the owners of the Audi reported the car stolen after they parked outside a hotel entrance on N Street. While waiting for valet service, the driver had gotten out of the car to get their toddler out of their car seat when they heard "B****, give me the keys." The victim reportedly asked to get their child before handing over the keys, which the suspect allowed them to do before driving off in their Audi.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from several areas where the car was found. In a summary of the videos in court documents, officials say two suspects can be seen getting out of the car just after 10:30 p.m.

One suspect can reportedly be seen grabbing a gas can and dousing the SUV's exterior and front driver seat before running away. The second suspect then walks toward the car and ignites the fire, leaving the stolen car to be engulfed in flames.

Video with audio recorded a man saying "hurry up" and "this way" as the suspects ran.