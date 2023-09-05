Court docs give insight into postal worker shooting | 'I'm going to kick that baby out of your stomach'

A witness claims that the postal worker is pregnant with his child.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Court documents are giving more insight into why a postal worker allegedly shot a woman at a Northeast D.C. post office.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a post office in the 900 block of Brentwood Road Northeast just after 9:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

Court documents show the unidentified woman's child witnessed the shooting and was able to identify 25-year-old Davida Johnson as the person who shot her mother. The child told officers she went to the post office with her mother who got into a fight with Johnson. While the pair were fighting, the child claimed Johnson laughed before pulling a gun from her waistband and firing three to four shots.

Postal inspectors reportedly obtained surveillance video from near the employee entrance. According to court documents, the video shows the victim walking up to the entrance and dropping a cell phone. As the victim walks toward Johnson, the postal worker appears to point a gun at her before shooting twice.

After the woman was shot, she reportedly walked over to sit on a curb. Officers say the woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital but did not offer further details about the severity of her injuries.

Postal Inspectors then interviewed a second witness who appears to have children with both the victim and the accused shooter.

The unidentified man told inspectors he had just dropped the postal worker off just past the employee entrance when he saw the victim and her children waiting at the post office. He told investigators he knew the women had been texting earlier that day.

The witness claims as Johnson was getting out of the car, the victim began screaming at her, saying something to the effect of "b----, I'm gonna f--- you up" and "I'm going to kick that baby out of your stomach."

The witness has confirmed that the postal worker is pregnant with his child.

The witness told police he did not see Johnson draw a gun but says he knows she has a concealed carry permit. He told officers he did not witness the actual shooting as a car was in his way.

A contract security guard also spoke with inspectors but did not see the actual shooting. The security guard claims the victim, her child and a young adult walked up and asked if she was at the employee entrance. Court documents show the security guard could tell the victim was angry and had been arguing with another person on the phone.

When Johnson and the second witness arrived, the security guard told everyone they needed to leave and Johnson to get inside the post office. The guard reportedly called for assistance just moments before the shooting happened.

The security guard told inspectors then saw the victim on the ground and claimed to have heard Johnson say something to the effect of "I was protecting myself; they came up here to my job."

According to court documents, the victim told the security guard she had been shot in the arm and butt. Moments later, the security guard said she watched Johnson leave with a backpack.

A Gerstein affidavit says Johnson left in a sedan but was brought back by her father who consented to a vehicle search, where inspectors found the black Glock 42 .380 caliber gun believed to have been used in the shooting.