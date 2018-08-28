WASHINGTON -- Lengthy court documents paint a clearer picture of what may’ve lead up to the tragic moment in Clay Terrace, where a 10-year old girl was shot in the back and killed by a single bullet in mid-July, according to those documents.

Police said it appears, the Wellington Park neighborhood crew was ready to retaliate against Clay Terrace.

It’s unclear what exactly lead to the July 16th attack, but police said one of the suspects, 21-year-old Quentin Michals was shot, likely, by someone from Clay Terrace last year.

Michals is now charged with first degree murder, along with 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas.

—Detectives said they planned to get the stolen car used in the attack



—They’re accused of recruiting people to help shoot up that crowd in Clay Terrace



—Police way they transported weapons and helped hide the guns after the shooting @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wwEpguPzlK — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 28, 2018

Court documents revealed, members of Wellington Park purchased a stolen black Infiniti for the crime.

Police said Kevin Eugene Jones, took the car from a Maryland woman at gunpoint on July 1st and eventually sold it to Wellington Park for $125.

—Investigators don’t think Quentin Michals was one of the shooters but said he drove a second car and waited at the meet up location



—Qujuan Thomas, however, is accused of making statements that indicated that he actually participated in the shooting @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QvMJBeI6jN — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 28, 2018

Within hours after the shooting on July 16th, someone spotted the car, left abandoned in a Temple Hills neighborhood and called police.

Evidence inside, included plastic gloves, bullets and cartridge casings connected to the crime scene.

Police also obtained surveillance video showing the suspects dumpling the car in Maryland and loading it with weapons before the attack.

A witness identified Michals as one of the people involved and told investigators he saw the 21-year-old and other men wearing masks, near the black Infiniti in Wellington Park minutes before they left for Clay Terrace.

From there, using text messages, police linked the suspects to the crime.

—Police have a whole bunch of evidence which includes phone calls, fingerprints, witness statements, instant messages, texts, cell tower data, search history, and other forensics.



—It is believed there were 4 shooters and a driver involved. @wusa9 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 28, 2018

It shows, Wellington Park tried to recruit more people for the drive-by and sent out a series of messages right before the attack saying, “bouta go put in some work,” and “Let’s Go Do Wat We Do.”

Police also used Instagram, which showed some members posing with weapons used in the shooting.

Thomas, according to documents, is even heard during a recorded jailhouse call, using code language comparing it to a terrorist attack.

The morning after the shooting, police said Michals searched Google looking for news of the shooting and eventually clicked on an article showing 10-year-old Makiyah was shot and killed.

Police are still working to identify at least two additional suspects.

Four other people were injured during the drive-by, including one person who was shot in face and critically injured.

