Councilmembers push Mayor Bowser, DDOT to close roads for pedestrians and cyclists during pandemic

Three councilmembers sent a letter to Mayor Bowser urging the city to close roads to make things safer for residents to exercise during the health emergency.

WASHINGTON — There isn’t much traffic on D.C. roads right now, but there are certainly more people walking and biking. Some people are concerned there is not enough in place to protect them from the cars that are still on the road.

Three councilmembers, Mary Cheh, Charles Allen and Brianne Nadeau, recently sent a letter asking D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation to take immediate action to make close roads for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The idea has been out there but the action has been very, very minimal. The notion about having this letter was to try to spark some progress here because we’re several weeks into this and not a lot has happened,” said Cheh.

The councilmembers want DDOT to identify streets or entire blocks to narrow or close during the health emergency. They believe that action will make it easier for people to social distance. If action isn’t taken soon, the lawmakers say they will take up legislation that would allow residents to step in and apply for a closure of a road or lane themselves.

“People have sent in candidates for narrowing the road and providing the extra lanes, all they have to do is look at it and decide and implement it,” said Cheh.

The letter also detailed the hope that this time encourages people to continue moving around the city without cars even after things go back to normal.

The councilmembers also want restaurants to start thinking about how these potential road closures could benefit them when restrictions are lifted. It is likely restaurants will only be able to seat guests outdoors and road closures would allow them to expand their outdoor options.

WUSA9 reached out to Mayor Bowser for comment and received the following statement: