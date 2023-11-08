Councilmember to Ward 8: Stop stealing or we'll lose our only grocery store

Councilmember Trayon White claims that Giant disclosed spending $300,000 on security.

WASHINGTON — DC Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White warns the community is looking at losing its only grocery store, Giant. He bases this on a recent meeting with grocery management.

"What we heard was disheartening. We learned that Giant has lost over $500,000 in product loss, which is about 20% of its sales after theft," said White.

Giant Corporate provided WUSA9 with a statement that says the company does not have any current plans to close the store on Alabama Avenue but that staff needs to be able to run the store safely and profitably.

"The reality is that theft and violence at this store is significant, and getting worse, not better," the statement reads. "As a result, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to operate under these conditions. We have invested in a host of measures to mitigate the issue at this store, and across many stores, but we also need the help and partnership from the community and local officials to truly combat the theft and violence that continues to escalate."

While crime at the store appears to have increased, White says there is no conversation happening about an increased police presence at the store.

"There is no conversation about the police taking over this lot," White said. "I know the police is stretched in numbers."

The message at a community fair at the Giant parking lot Friday afternoon: There are charities and groups that can provide free food, including food bank Martha's Table.

"In different ways, violence is manifest. If people are hungry, I'm not even going to use the word, take, I'm going to use the word survive. They are going to survive by any means necessary," warned Jo Patterson with the East of the River Public Safety Consortium.

White added that they knew it has been tough times and that the price of food skyrocketing hasn't helped.

"We cannot afford to hurt ourselves by constantly taking from the store, because that means that everybody is going to be without a place to eat," White said.

