Ford's Theatre begins phased reopening

New coronavirus policies are in place for the theatre and museum.

WASHINGTON — Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service announce a phased reopening schedule for Ford's Theatre and the Ford's Theatre Museum beginning Wednesday, October 14, with advance tickets required. Tickets for October 14-18 are currently available

The society said following the initial opening, Ford's Theatre and its museum will operate with a modified schedule for daytime visitation on Wednesdays through Sundays with required advance tickets. Tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday-Sunday. Timed entry to Ford's Theatre and museum will be available on the hour from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed during the 1 p.m. hour for cleaning, theatre officials said.

Adhering to capacity policies set forth by DC Health, a maximum number of 25 visitors per hour are permitted in the building during this stage of reopening.

Visits to Ford's Theatre are self-guided. National Park Service ranger talks will not be scheduled during this initial reopening stage. The Petersen House (The House where Lincoln Died) and the Aftermath Exhibits at the Center for Education and Leadership remain closed.

New procedures and policies are in place to mitigate risk of COVID-19:

• Face coverings are required.

• Physical distancing protocols will be in place.

• Advance tickets are required.

• Temperature and wellness checks are required to enter the site.

• Contactless check-in will be in place.

• A low-touch experience is provided.

• One-way visitor paths are in place.

• Increased cleaning will be implemented.

"For the last several months, Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service have been working together to adjust our visitor experience to meet new health and safety guidelines. We are excited to welcome you back to the historic site and share Lincoln's legacy with you. We also appreciate that not everyone will be ready or able to join us in person. We continue to offer a variety of virtual programming, bringing Ford's programming directly to you," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

"Ford's Theatre is a must-see for any trip to our nation's capital, providing insight into the far-reaching and profound consequences that President Lincoln's assassination and death had, and continues to have, on our nation," said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks. "Working with public health officials and our partners at Ford's Theatre Society, we are pleased to reopen the historic theatre and museum while providing for the health and safety of our staff and visitors."

