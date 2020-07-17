The show must go online: DC community theaters band together for livestream telethon

Fourteen theatre companies in the DMV are joining forces to raise money

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the arts community here in the DMV, and around the nation. With restrictions in place banning large gatherings of people, and social distancing encouraged, concert venues and community theatres have been hit hard since the outbreak began.

An organization called Community Theatre Thrives is stepping up to help. Fourteen all-volunteer theatres from D.C., Maryland and Virginia are coming together for a two-day fundraising telethon, "to ensure that local performing arts continue to thrive in the Washington D.C. region for years to come."

Each company will perform over the two-day span, starting Friday, at 6 p.m. The performances will be streamed live on Community Theatre Thrives website and YouTube channel.

"The performing arts are critical to the overall health of our society, especially in times of hardship. Theatre in particular is vitally important as it transports us and sparks our imagination. It reminds us of our potential, rekindles our sense of optimism, and brings to life stories that showcase our resilience," the organization wrote on its website.

Those interested in donating can do so online or through the telethon hotline by calling 1-833-615-0922.