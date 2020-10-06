Dangerous heat: Cooling centers open in DC

It's going to be so hot on Wednesday. Here's a list of cooling centers near you.

WASHINGTON — Cooling centers open their doors as the weather heats up in the District to a near 100-degree heat index Wednesday. D.C. activates cooling centers when the temperature or the heating index reaches at least 92 degrees.

Several D.C. Recreations Centers, D.C. Public Libraries, and D.C. Public Schools are open to the public to cool off.

Check here to locate a cooling center near you, or for more information on where to go, call 311 or text 311 to 32311.

Resident who need transportation to a cooling center can call the hyperthermia hotline at 202-399-7093.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, before entering a cooling site, residents will be offered a mask to wear for the entire time they are in the cooling center. People will be directed to an open seat that is marked off with tape to indicate required social distancing measures.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to take additional steps to beat the heat, including:

Staying in the shade or air-conditioning Drinking plenty of water Visiting a cooling center

Periods of high heat and humidity can cause medical problems such as heat exhaustion and stroke, D.C. officials said.

Wednesday is hot and very humid and will feel sticky and tropical.