ARLINGTON, Va. -- The morning commute for drivers using the Arlington Memorial Bridge looked different Monday morning.

As of Monday, the bridge went from six lanes to just three during the next phase of a more than $200-million improvement project.

The bridge links drivers and pedestrians from the Lincoln Memorial to Arlington Cemetery.

On weekday mornings between 4:00 a.m. and noon, there will be two lanes into D.C. and one lane out of the city.

The third lane switch directions during the evening commute: two lanes out of the city and one lane in.

On weekends, two lanes will always run into the city and one lane will take drivers into Virginia.

Pedestrians and bikers need to know only the north sidewalk will be open during this phase of construction.

Detours have people on bikes and walking navigating busy traffic circles on both sides of the bridge.

There are temporary crosswalks that the national park service put in place to help people cross roads safely.

The traffic pattern changes are expected to last for two years.

To learn more about the process visit: go.nps.gov/memorialbridge

