Construction crane slams roof of house in NW DC, crews rescue injured worker

One worker on the rooftop of the home is injured, D.C. Police say.

WASHINGTON — A construction crane fell over the roof of a townhouse and a building in Northwest Wednesday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire crews are at the scene of the incident on the 1300 block of 11th Street and O Street, officials said.

The construction crane struck a building under construction and a rowhome. The crane truck appears to be tipped over on the buildings. Officials said the occupants in the townhome were evacuated.

Crews rescued one worker on the rooftop with an Aerial Tower. Officials said the worker was taken to the hospital with serious and non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews at the scene are also evaluating the injuries of two people who were in the home.

Police have blocked off the section of the street of the crane accident.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crane to tip over. D.C. Fire collapse specialists are assessing the damage the crane caused to the home and building.

Here's a look at the scene:

Firefighters on the scene said in a tweet Wednesday that two people were inside the home at the time of the crane incident. One resident and a caretaker were evaluated by EMS but did not require further medical attention.

Update crane incident 11th St NW. 1 resident & caretaker in damaged townhouse evaluated by EMS & do not require further medical attention. occupant will be displaced. #DCsBravest have secured utilities & established safety zone. Appropriate investigative agencies notified. pic.twitter.com/XDb7PmHSYT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 17, 2021