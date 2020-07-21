DC representative testifying on bill to remove Albert Pike statue from nation's capital

The Pike statue, which has been the center of dozens of protests in D.C. over the years, was one of the statues destroyed by protesters in June.

WASHINGTON — After Black Lives Matter protesters tore down and burned D.C.’s long controversial Albert Pike statue back in June, President Donald Trump reportedly vowed to restore it.

However, the District's lone representative on Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, says otherwise.

Congresswoman Norton is slated to testify today during a House hearing on her bill to remove the statue of the northerner who fought for the Confederacy from Federal land.

“General Albert Pike was probably the worst of the memorialized Confederates. He slaughtered Union troops, a war crime, stole funds, and was captured by his own troops. His statue should be preserved in a museum, where it can be properly interpreted,” Norton said in a news release.

The Albert Pike statue, which has been at the center of a number of protests in D.C. over the years, was one of many statues destroyed nationwide by protesters looking to stamp out icons linked to racist elements in American history.

The hearing is being held by the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands at 10 a.m.

NOW: I'm about to testify before the House Natural Resources Committee @NRDems on the Confederate Albert Pike statue that I wanted removed and put in a museum years ago.



Watch here: https://t.co/TQuhJdwz21 — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) July 21, 2020

Who Was Albert Pike?

The statue was originally erected as a salute to Pike's time as a Freemason.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1809, Pike planned on attending Harvard but ultimately could not afford tuition. Instead, he roamed to New Mexico and eventually Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he taught law and became politically active.

In 1850, he organized the Know-Nothing Party, which campaigned on anti-immigration beliefs and emphasized the use of slaves as more "efficient than farm labor."

Pike was also pro-Indian, representing a handful of Native American tribes in settlement cases against the government. That lead him to be named the commissioner of Indian Affairs for the Confederacy at the start of the Civil War, where he was then named a brigadier general.

His time as a general in the Confederacy lasted a little over two years before he was charged with misappropriating funds and letting his troops mutilate Union soldiers in an 1862 battle.

Arguing with other Confederate leaders after being accused of treason, Pike ultimately mailed in his resignation letter and retreated to Tennessee — where civil rights leaders said he was rumored to have written the rituals of the Ku Klux Klan, although various history blogs have said this was not certain.

#BREAKING — DC CONFDERATE STATUE OF ALBERT PIKE IS TOPPLED #JUNETEENTH2020 @WUSA9 This is TWO blocks from FBI field office in DC pic.twitter.com/gSD3iF6rKZ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 20, 2020

A poet and lawyer, Pike was responsible for growing the biggest Scottish Rite branch of the Free Masons, who considered him an influential leader and who paid for the statue, which was first commissioned in 1901. He moved into D.C.'s Scottish Rite temple in 1873, eventually dying in the District in 1891.

The statue itself depicted Pike as a Freemason, not as a soldier, which was why Congress granted permission for the statue to be erected.

According to Congresswoman Norton, as of late, the Freemasons decided to support the statue's removal.

“That Albert Pike statute is up here only because the Freemasons erected it, and Albert Pike was a Freemason. To the credit of the Freemasons, they joined me in wanting the statue to be taken down and I give them all due credit to that,” Norton said.

History of the Pike Statue Controversy

The controversy over the statue isn't new.

Councilmember Bill Lightfoot initiated legislation calling for the removal of the statue back in 1992. In 2017, protesters circled the monument after a Unite the Right rally, calling for it to be torn down, a sentiment echoed by DC Council.

And in July 2019, Congresswoman Norton introduced a bill to remove the statue but still preserve its history.

"I have no doubt I could have gotten that bill through, but the people got here before due process and the process that Congress could do it," Norton said. “If you were to rank Confederate generals who should not be honored, Albert Pike would be at the top of the list. He was forced to resign even from the Confederacy."

D.C. Council tweeted on June 19 that they were "unanimously" renewing that call, asking for Congress to remove it, inciting reaction from President Donald Trump, who said D.C. Police who watched the protesters tear down and burn the statue but did intervene — were "not doing their job."

Although the Albert Pike statue was taken down last month during a demonstration, @realDonaldTrump reportedly has called for the statue to be put back up. — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) July 21, 2020

On Saturday, June 20, the toppled statue was removed by the National Park Service, although officials would not say where the statue would be relocating. The Smithsonian told WUSA9 "it did not have plans to acquire any Confederate statues."