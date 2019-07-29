WASHINGTON — The first hearing for D.C. statehood is now scheduled for Sept. 19.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton announced the hearing will be at 10 a.m. in 2154 Rayburn House Office Building.

It had originally been scheduled for July 24 but Norton said she asked to have it moved after Special Counsel Robert Mueller was scheduled to testify before two U.S. House committees on the same day.

Norton said in a release Monday her statehood bill, H.R. 51, has "record number of voting cosponsors" in the House.

A recent poll from Gallup found most Americans don't believe D.C. should become a state - in fact, 64 percent said they oppose it.

Here in the District, the majority of voters – 86 percent, according to the DC Statehood office -- appears to support statehood. In 2016, D.C. residents passed a referendum supporting statehood.

Every Democrat running for president in 2020 has come out in favor of making D.C. the nation’s 51st state, Politico reported.

