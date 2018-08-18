It’s been a big year for the Caps captain and it just became even more exciting: On Saturday, Ovi and his wife Anastasia welcomed their first child!

A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Aug 18, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Their new baby boy is named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin. Ovi and his wife both shared a photo of Ovi’s hand with Sergei’s foot in it on Saturday.

Ovi’s late brother was also named Sergei.

The Washington Capitals congratulated the new parents on Twitter.

Congratulations to @ovi8 and his wife Anastasia on the birth of their first son, Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin! #CapsDads #ALLCAPS



— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 18, 2018

Ovi has certainly had an exhilarating summer, from winning the Stanley Cup (and subsequent celebration) to the Caps parade to becoming a father.

Congratulations, Ovi and Anastasia!

