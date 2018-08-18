It’s been a big year for the Caps captain and it just became even more exciting: On Saturday, Ovi and his wife Anastasia welcomed their first child!
18.08.2018....❤️спасибо тебе моя девочка за самый прекрасный день в жизни !!!@nastyashubskaya ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Their new baby boy is named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin. Ovi and his wife both shared a photo of Ovi’s hand with Sergei’s foot in it on Saturday.
Ovi’s late brother was also named Sergei.
The Washington Capitals congratulated the new parents on Twitter.
Ovi has certainly had an exhilarating summer, from winning the Stanley Cup (and subsequent celebration) to the Caps parade to becoming a father.
Congratulations, Ovi and Anastasia!