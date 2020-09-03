WASHINGTON — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, both locally and nationally, the events industry is starting to take a hit.

A number of conferences, trade shows, and events around the world — including the D.C. area — have been canceled or postponed as both organizers and attendees of the events voice their concerns about the new strand of coronavirus, COVID-19.

South by Southwest (SXSW), Austin's annual music, film, and technology conference is the latest national event to be canceled amid growing global concern over the spread of the virus, being canceled for the first time in its 34-year history.

In addition, the virus has also threatened this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, as Japan's Olympic minister says the event could possibly be held later in 2020.

Here in the D.C. area, several conferences that were scheduled to take place in the coming weeks have either been canceled or postponed for a later date over the virus' outbreak.

So far, these are some of the events that have been canceled, postponed or turned into online-only events. Plus, what other tourism sites are saying about the coronavirus and the precautions they are taking.

1. National Food Policy Conference

Consumer Federation of America has decided to reschedule the National Food Policy Conference to a later date in 2020. The conference, scheduled to take place Mar. 11-12, would have brought together several hundred attendees and featured talks from members of Congress and top executive agency officials.

"We do not take this decision lightly and seriously regret the inconvenience to our conference participants and attendees. Despite the cancellation of other, larger gatherings around the country, we had confidence until very recently that the National Food Policy Conference would proceed as planned because of our relatively small size, and the primary local character of our attendees," officials with the Food Policy Conference said in a statement. "The rapidly evolving public health situation has changed that calculus, however, as several of our participants with relevant public health credentials have pointed out."

Conference officials are currently working with the Marriott to find a date to reschedule the conference later in 2020 and will notify attendees as soon as we have determined that date.

2. Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington

According to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, diners can be confident that when they go to any of the restaurants and food service establishments in our region, their food is prepared safely, served by a trained employee, and in compliance with strict health department guidelines while following protocols outlined by the industry’s leading food safety and certification program, ServSafe. Restaurants' doors are open, and continue to serve customers. RAMW is working closely with relevant government agencies, lodging and hospitality partners, and the National Restaurant Association to ensure we are staying current on the latest information and are able to share tools and resources with our industry.

3. Arlington National Cemetery

While the Arlington National Cemetery is still allowing people to visit the national park, two school groups canceled their visits due to parental travel concerns.

Arlington National Cemetery encourages all employees, families and visitors to follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4. Mount Vernon Estate

Though there have been a handful of cancellations from international visitors who are choosing not to travel overseas right now, daytime admissions have still been strong for the national park.

Mount Vernon is preparing by installing hand sanitizers in high-traffic areas, posting signage with good hygiene reminders in restrooms, and disinfecting high traffic areas of the estate regularly.

Right now it’s important to note that there are no known cases of coronavirus in Virginia. Mount Vernon is committed to providing a clean and safe environment for our visitors to enjoy American history!

5. Smithsonian

The Smithsonian said it has not seen a decrease in visitors in January or February, although the museums are in what the Smithsonian considers to be its slow season.

In terms of prep, the health and safety, staff and visitors are a top priority for the Smithsonian, so it is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and is following guidance from local public health officials and the CDC. The Smithsonian also has added easy-to-find hand sanitizers at the entrances of its museums. In addition, its maintenance staff is cleaning high touch surfaces regularly throughout the day. All of our museums are open as normal.

6. Monumental Sports

Below is a statement from Monumental Sports on what it is doing to combat the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our employees, players and guests is paramount. We have formed a cross-functional Coronavirus task force and are monitoring updates and following guidance from the CDC, WHO and local governmental authorities. We are undertaking additional cleanings in high traffic areas across all of our properties and encourage all to follow the recommended CDC guidelines on personal hygiene and wellness. We are participating in local government task forces and working closely with the leagues and will continue to watch the situation closely, assessing additional measures as they may become necessary.”

7. Madame Tussauds

Below is a statement from Madame Tussauds on what it is doing to combat the coronavirus from Julie Estrada, Spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff is always our top priority and we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their continued welfare. We have restricted employee travel to higher risk countries, implemented enhanced cleaning regimes at our attractions, and informed our teams of coronavirus symptoms as well as the importance of good hygiene practices. Like many businesses, we continue to monitor the situation closely and are in regular contact with local authorities so we may respond quickly to any developments.”

