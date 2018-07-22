WUSA9 — Police are no closer to getting answers, 5 days after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was murdered in Northeast D.C.

This weekend was about remembering her and the driving rain did not stop her family and her community from sharing their stories.

They are grieving, they are upset, and they want answers.

It was Monday when four men wearing masks hopped out of a stolen car and fired dozens of bullets at a crowd. They hurt four people and Makiyah was killed.

Saturday's vigil in the little girl's honor was shortened by the rain but not before about 100 people showed up to pay their respects.

"This is a hard time for all of us. It's really hard," exclaimed Donnetta Wilson, Makiyah's mom.

She was standing in the middle of the crowd.

"I do have a lot to say and my child has a lot to say but due to the weather it's just too much right now," said Wilson.

One person even described the downpour as God's tears showering them with love after such tragedy.

"It's more than just about her," one woman said. "They need help around here."

Many in the courtyard on 52rd street say there don't feel safe living there and they fear more people could get hurt.

Because of the weather the family did say they would try hold another vigil.

Makiyah's funeral will be held next Wednesday at the House of Praise in Northeast.

